Take A Look At The Trump Family As You've Never Seen Them Before
1 of 9
Getty Images
Getty Images
Before Donald Trump begins his new role as POTUS, take a walk down memory lane — click through Star's archival photos of the country's next first family.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Throwback! Here, Donald Trump, then-wife Ivana and British photographer Norman Parkinson were pictured attending a private party.
Back in 1998, Trump, Ivana, son Eric, and daughter Ivanka enjoyed a meal at the Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Well on his way to becoming one of the world's biggest real estate moguls, entrepreneurs, and billionaires, Trump was pictured relaxing at his Greenwich, Conn. home with Ivana in August 1987 [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/donald-trump-inauguration-bill-hillary-clinton-attend/].
Getty Images
Getty Images
In 1996, Trump was spotted dancing the night away with second wife, Marla Maples (in the pink skirt), and her mother, Lura Ann Locklear, at a Beach Boys concert in Palm Beach.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Trump and Maples were all smiles while enjoying a New York City outing with daughter, Tiffany Trump, in 1995.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Daddy duties! Clad in all yellow, Trump doted on son Eric at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on August 30, 1991.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Cheers! Trump, Eric, Tiffany, Ivanka, and Maples have always been known as expert socialites.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Daddy's girl! Here, Trump and young daughter Ivanka were seen at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.
X