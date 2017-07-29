STAR Pays for Scoops!

Wet & Wild!

Bella Thorne Strips Down For Steamy Bath Scene

Actress is nearly naked, and goes out barefoot on the same day.

By ,

Credit: Snapchat

Actress Bella Thorne posted video of herself on Snapchat Friday wearing nothing but a jewel encrusted bra and panties and writhing around in a bathtub full of blue water. The Shake It Up star was shooting a music video for Prince Fox and from the looks of the footage she posted, it’s going to be steamy.

Photo credit: Snapchat

Lately the 19-year-old has been a fixture in the tabloid media lately for her risqué outfits and wild partying, not to mention partying with KUWTK’s resident bad boy Scott Disick, 34. In spite of rumors that the pair have been hooking up both insist they’re just friends.

Photo credit: Snapchat

She’s been caught out in see-through nipple bearing ensembles plenty of times, but this bathtub romp definitely raises the bar of debauchery, even for Bella.

Photo credit: Snapchat

In the footage she’s seen touching her body, rolling around in the blue colored water, licking her lips and even spitting the bathwater through her plumped up pout.

Photo credit: Snapchat

This was a big change from photos taken of Bella the very same day, in which she appears disheveled and shoeless while picking up a dress from a friend.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Later she was photographed arriving home. This time Bella was wearing shoes and was being escorted by a mystery man seen here getting items out of the trunk of Bella’s car.

Photo credit: FameFly

