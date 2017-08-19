Madonna Turns 59, Posts Family Photo With Her Six Kids

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday with all six of her kids in Lecce, Italy Thursday. The Vogue singer took to Instagram to post the first photos that included her entire brood. Everyone looked to be having fun and feeling the love at the pop icon’s over-the-top gypsy-themed party. Madonna needed only one word to caption the adorable group shot: “Birthday.”

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

The family of seven dressed appropriately for the bash with Madge in a pale green off-the-shoulder corset and high-waisted skirt. She completed her look with a red sash, tan hat, and long fingerless gloves. Sons Rocco Ritchie, 17, and David Banda, 11, donned vests and red sashes while daughters Lourdes Leon, 20, Mercy James, 11, and twins Estere and Stella Mwale, 4 ½, wore matching hydrangea printed outfits.

Madonna shared several additional pics from the shindig on the social media site, including one where she is getting a big smooch from Lourdes, and one of her youngest girls hamming it up for the camera. It must have been a very fun night because Madonna admitted to being a little hung over in the caption of a photo of herself shot in front of an altar.

Best …………….🎉💘😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Yassssssssss Mambo! 💚💚💚💚💚💚! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

I stand before this altar. with a small confession! ………….🙏🏻 i have a tiny hangover. 🍷🍷🍷🍷. I'll have to Bend the knee! 🙏🏻. @mertalas A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Mama Madonna gave a big birthday gift of her own when she opened the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi last month. It is the first facility in the African country of its kind and was funded by the singer’s Raising Malawi charity. Madonna adopted twins Estere and Stella in February from Malawi, the same place where she adopted David and Mercy. Rocco and Lourdes are Madonna’s biological children. She shares son Rocco with ex-husband filmmaker Guy Ritchie, 48, and daughter Lourdes with ex-boyfriend former trainer turned actor Carlos Leon, 51.