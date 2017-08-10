Lea Michele Can't Stop Talking About New Man!

Lea Michele is in love — and she wants the whole world to know it! No, seriously… During a trip to New York City with her new beau, fashion exec Zandy Reich, the 30-year-old actress “told anyone who would listen that she was so lucky to have found him,” a snitch tells Star. “As if the barista in the coffee shop really cares.”
The Glee alum’s love life has looked rather glum since ex Cory Monteith overdosed on heroin in 2013. Former escort Matthew Paetz reportedly dumped her without warning after two years, and her Dimension 404 costar, Robert Buckley, bailed shortly after shooting wrapped.
“Zandy is the only thing Lea talks about anymore — even her friends are fed up,” says a pal. “Of course they want her to be happy, but they don’t need a table read of every text he’s ever sent.”