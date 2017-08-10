Lea Michele Can't Stop Talking About New Man!

Lea Michele is in love — and she wants the whole world to know it! No, seriously… During a trip to New York City with her new beau, fashion exec Zandy Reich , the 30-year-old actress “told anyone who would listen that she was so lucky to have found him,” a snitch tells Star. “As if the barista in the coffee shop really cares.”

“Zandy is the only thing Lea talks about anymore — even her friends are fed up,” says a pal. “Of course they want her to be happy, but they don’t need a table read of every text he’s ever sent.”