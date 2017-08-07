Luxe for Less

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stylish newlywed Miranda Kerr looked superfly at the airport in Japan in her polished Ann Taylor Floral Printed PJ Pants. ($89, anntaylor.com)

Turn heads in statement earrings that are edgy and feminine

Pandora’s Box for Motif Pandora Asymmetrical Ear Jacket Earrings, $88, motif.me



Turn up the heat in a stylish suit

Aerie One Piece Cutout Suit, $50, aerie.com

Don a necklace filled with dazzling crystals

Catherine Weitzman Mini Globe Necklace, $57, catherineweitzman.com



Carry it all in a roomy faux leather handbag

Nine West Gaya Tote, $89, ninewest.com



Pick a hand-embellished floral-embroidered peplum top

J.Crew Hand-embellished Floral Top, $88, jcrew.com

Dress it up in an off-the-shoulder lace number

J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Lace Dress, $98, justoneanswer.com

Slip into a lightweight cashmere blend top

Leimere Racer Tank with Mesh, $40, leimere.com

Dangle these sparkling gems from your earlobes

Baublebar Moonlight Druzy Drop Earrings, $36, baublebar.com

Clutch a sparkly envelope on a night out

Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch, $95, rebeccaminkoff.com

Look fancy in a flirty ruffled frock

Storets Deba Side Slit Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $98, storets.com

Tote a red haute patent leather purse

Steve Madden Bevie, $78, stevemadden.com

Step it up in crushed velvet heels

Express Velvet Ankle Strap Block Heeled Sandals, $60, express.com

Baywatch babe Priyanka Chopra showed off her shoulders in this trendy draped Lavish Alice Drop Shoulder Origami Jumpsuit. ($99, lavishalice.com)