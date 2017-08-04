Luann de Lesseps 'Doesn't Trust' Tom D’Agostino — And 'Never Did!'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luann de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino has, literally, hit a rough patch amid reports the Real Housewife, 52, slapped her husband during an argument at Le Bilboquet restaurant in NYC.

While Luann insists that “it was more of a tap than a slap,” a close friend fears the newlyweds are just warming up: “The bickering is nothing new. It’s simply getting worse.”

As Star previously reported, the reality star was too embarrassed to call off the wedding in January after Bethenny Frankel revealed that Tom, 50, had cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend.

“Luann doesn’t trust him; she never did,” adds the source. “Let’s just say, it’s a good thing they signed a prenup because those two can’t agree on anything.”