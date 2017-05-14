‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Air Dirty Laundry On Social Media

Time doesn’t always heal all wounds. At least not if you ask Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa. It’s been almost a year since an explosive fight between her and husband Tarek El Moussa resulted in the couple’s split. If the latest exchange on social media is any indication, Christina is still not over it.

Last week Tarek posted a picture on Instagram story in front of a sign at BJ’s Cabana Bar in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The sign read, “No guns, weapons of any type.” Tarek’s sarcastic addition? “Or helicopters.” He went a step too far when he tagged his ex and included a middle finger emoji.

Tarek’s post, which has since been deleted, was most likely referencing the May 23, 2016 incident that led to the demise of the couple’s marriage. Police were called to the pair’s home in Orange County, California where Tarek was allegedly found with a handgun. The Sherriff’s Department responded to the report of “suicidal male” by sending a helicopter.

Christina did not take Tarek’s mention of the incident lightly. The next day she clapped back with her own Instagram picture. The design diva shared a photo of the Empire State Building from @empiremindset101 with the quote, “No time for bullshit when you’re building an empire.” The mom of two added her own caption saying, “True that… Only surround yourself with the best” and added an emoji of her own–a single red heart.

It would have been wise for Tarek to back down, but the real estate agent turned house flipper couldn’t resist posting a photo of himself wake boarding with a message that was pretty clearly directed at his estranged wife. The caption read, “#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment….people shouldn’t take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun… happy Friday!!”

So far Christina has not responded on social media.