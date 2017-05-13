Dakota Johnson Must Think Smoking Is Smoking Hot

Someone needs to tell Dakota Johnson that smoking is bad for her health. The Fifty Shades star was caught lighting up just after exercising in Los Angeles Friday. Dakota, the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, was spotted working out with a male friend. The pair was then seen heading to Blue Bottle Coffee in West Hollywood.

While Dakota clearly keeps her body in enviable shape, she isn’t taking very good care of her health. Smoking is a dirty habit and according to the Center for Disease Control, it’s the single largest cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, killing about 480,000 Americans every year.

Dakota was recently slammed for smoking in the bathroom at the Met Gala along with girlfriends Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson, Behati Prinsloo. They posted the photos on social media, sparking some to say that the famous females are bad role models.

This is hardly a new accusation for Dakota given the risqué nature of her most famous film role to date. The actress plays Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. The erotic romantic dramas are based on the wildly popular books of the same titles by English author E.L. James.