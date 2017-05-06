Jessica Alba’s Baby Bump Surprise

Jessica Alba, 36, was spotted with a conspicuously big belly leading to all kinds of rumors that The Honest Company founder is expecting her third baby with husband, Cash Warren, 38. The actress and businesswoman is already mother to Honor Warren, 8, and Haven Warren, 5.

While there was no denying that Jessica definitely looked pregnant, the belly was a fake. The baby bump is actually part of her costume for Jessica’s role in the upcoming film, El Camino Christmas. Hidden Figures filmmaker, Ted Melfi, is partnered with Netflix on the dark comedy. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Dax Shepard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Luke Grimes, Tim Allen, and Jimmy O. Yang.