Music icon and new mom, Janet Jackson, 50, has split from her super rich husband, Wissam Al Mana, 41. The pair wed five years ago in a private ceremony and while some Page Six sources say that the decision to part ways was mutual and amicable, others are saying that the Qatari businessman was controlling and that Janet had finally had enough. Among the allegations, rumors that Al Mana insisted that the family observe traditional Muslim customs regarding their son, Elissa Al Mana, who was born January 3, 2017. This called for Janet to basically live in seclusion, as she was not permitted to breast feed in public. Adding fuel to the fire, Wissam apparently showed little concern when Janet’s mom, Katherine Jackson, claimed a nephew was abusing her. Even prior to the couple’s giving birth there were signs that Wissam was controlling the Control singer. Her wardrobe during public appearances and concerts changed dramatically from the sexy skin baring costumes she was known for, to more conservative and modest outfits. Also, there was a notable absence of any provocative dancing in her music videos. This was Janet’s 3rd marriage and while she may have attempted to accommodate Wissam’s wishes, she ultimately seems to have decided to end the marriage. There is much speculation as to whether or not the couple had a prenup, but chances are they did. This could have a significant effect on the financial outcome of this divorce as most prenups include provisions based on the length of the marriage as well as whether or not a couple has children. The split comes shortly after both their 5th wedding anniversary and the recent birth of their only child together. While Janet is wealthy in her own right with an estimated net worth of $175 million, her much younger hubby is reported to be worth approximately $1 billion.
Divorce Drama!
New Mom Janet Jackson Splits With Billionaire Husband
Was the ‘Control’ singer’s younger man controlling her?
