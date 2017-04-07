Bull Rider Guilherme Marchi's Secrets Revealed In 'Men's Fitness'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That’s a lot of bull! Guilherme Marchi is on the cusp of doing something no human being ever has before: successfully riding 600 bulls.

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) association star is a legend in his sport, and is now getting the kind of mainstream exposure he deserves with a cover story in the April issue of Men’s Fitness. In it, the 34-year-old Brazilian-born Texan talks about the rigors he and his fellow riders face every time they attempt to stay atop a snorting, bucking, 2,000-pound bull for 8 seconds, before being tossed to the dirt like doll from a child’s hand.

He also demonstrates the surprisingly simple-yet-effective workout he employs daily to become “strong like bull.”

Be sure to pick up a copy of the April issue of Men’s Fitness on newsstands now to find out why Guilherme Marchi is the world’s fittest athlete!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.