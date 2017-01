Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scarlett Johansson has split from her second husband, Romain Dauriac. They were married for two years and share a daughter, Rose, together. A source confirmed to People magazine, “They’ve been separated since the summer.” Previously, ScarJo was married to Ryan Reynolds.

During the Women’s March on Washington, DC, the Avengers actress was spotted without her ring on while making a speech.