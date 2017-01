Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former US president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized since Saturday after experiencing ‘shortness of breath,’ his Spokesman confirmed Wednesday morning.

Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, said the 41st president is “doing fine” and will be released from the hospital soon.

