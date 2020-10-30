WE Heart WE tv: Braxton Family Values

The Braxtons return for the seventh season of their hit reality series — and they’ve been very busy since viewers saw them last. Toni is excited to release her 10th studio album, Spell My Name, but hits a major roadblock when the country abruptly goes into lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Still grieving from a devastating loss, Traci takes a step in the right direction by seeking therapy. Meanwhile, Towanda and the sisters ensure Trina enjoys one last wild night out before she exchanges vows with hubby-to-be Von Scales in a celebration that could end up being the most lavish event of the year. One thing is certain: Your favorite family of reality TV is back — and more entertaining than ever.

Braxton Family Values premieres Thursday, November 5, at 9 PM ET on WE tv.