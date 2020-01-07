REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In 'How To Survive A Murder' Limited Series

REELZ will delve into a vicious small town killing in the upcoming limited series How to Survive a Murder. Episodes one and two of the program are set to air on Friday, January 10th at 9ET / 6PT, and episodes three and four will air the following Friday, January 17.

In 2016, Massachusetts filmmaker John MacGibbon learned his mother-in-law, 76, had been stabbed more than 35 times while in bed in her apartment. It was a murder so gruesome that a forensic expert said the killer continued to stab her even after she was dead. Police interrogated everyone in the complex except one who was missing — the new neighbor across the hall, Tyler Hagmaier, 24.

A picture of Tyler began to emerge — a privileged young man with a repressed, tragic, and violent past. Police began the search for Tyler, and John set out to document his own investigation into what drove this man to viciously attack and kill his wife’s innocent mother. Was he hiding out? Did he commit suicide? Or did he stage his own death to foil the investigation?

In the special, John explained how he hit road blocks during his investigation. “D.A. Cruz and everyone in his office was stonewalling. They wouldn’t talk to us anymore. Every time I requested information about the case — whether it was from the state police or the Montague police — no matter who it was, I would always get the same response,” he said.

He continued, “They’d tell me to talk to Cruz. He wouldn’t talk to me. It took months and a lot of digging, but I finally found out why no one would talk. Cruz had never closed the murder case, and there was still a warrant out for Tyler.”

Tune-in to How to Survive a Murder on Friday, January 10th at 9ET / 6PT on REELZ.