Paris Hilton Engaged To Actor Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Love is in the air for Paris Hilton and her actor boyfriend Chris Zylka!

A rep has confirmed that the couple became officially engaged over the weekend, after he got down on one knee during a skiing trip to Aspen.

She shared the exciting news on her Instagram Tuesday morning, captioning the romantic moment with

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate.”

“Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

They were posing for a photo on the slopes after grabbing lunch in Aspen when he got down on one knee with the fancy ring.

“I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!”,she exclaimed to PEOPLE.

The happy couple first met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect with one another until two years back. She made them Instagram official in early 2017.

They looked absolutely smitten with one another, as Paris shared this adorable photo of the two of them earlier in 2017, captioning it with

“At @Ultra with my love. So lucky to be in love with my best friend & always have the most incredible time wherever we go!”