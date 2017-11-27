Melania Trump Denies Story Alleging She Didn’t Want To Be First Lady

First Lady Melania Trump is calling “fake news” on a controversial new Vanity Fair story, that claimed “come hell or high water” she didn’t want a life in the White House with her husband, President Donald Trump. “Once again, part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions,” Melania’s office noted in a scathing statement.“As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady and as a supportive wife and mother.” Roger Stone, a Republican political consultant, claimed in the piece that Donald “always wanted to run” for office and Melania was sick and tired of hearing about his political aspirations every four years. “She is the one who pushed him to run just by saying run or do not run. I don’t think she was ever too crazy about it,” said Stone, recalling Melania, 47, also supposedly said, “It’s not my thing. It’s Donald’s thing.” Countered Melania’s statement, “As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”