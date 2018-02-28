Josh Duhamel Rebounds From Fergie To Eiza Gonzalez

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Duhamel is dating again a year after his split from Fergie!

A source has confirmed to Us Weekly that the actor is seeing Mexican actress and singer Eiza González. According to the insider, Josh and Eiza met at a parter after Jennifer Lopez’s pre-Super Bowl concert at the Minneapolis Armory on February 3.

“They drank and partied together until very late,” the source told Us.

“After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.”

Since then, the pair have kept in touch “nonstop” via FaceTime and text while Eiza, who most recently appeared in Baby Driver, films in London.

“They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before,” the insider said.

Another source confirmed to ET, “It’s apparently the real deal. They’re spending time together as a couple with friends.”

As Josh moves on, his ex-wife Fergie tries to recover from her widely-panned performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game last weekend.

However, while on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Josh, who brought Fergie flowers with their son Axl a day after the performance, defended his ex.

“I think she would probably admit that it’s not her best work. But the girl is crazy talented, she really is. She’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being, really,” he said.

Fergie and Josh announced their split after eight years of marriage in September, but had split months earlier in February.