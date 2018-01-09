James Franco Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Actress Violet Paley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Franco is under fire once again – and this time, actress Violet Paley is accusing him of having pursued an underage girl!

In an explosive Twitter rant, the female star bashed the actor for sexual harassment, alleging that he once tried to force her into giving him oral sex.

She also claimed he attempted to seduce her 17-year-old friend in a hotel room, even after he had already dealt with an underage sex scandal.

“Cute #TimesUp pin James Franco,” tweeted Paley after his Golden Globes win.

“Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?”

Paley then clarified that she did, in fact, have a consensual relationship with Franco, but the encounter she mentioned of him trying to force her head down in the car, was against her will.

Franco, 39, previously came clean about his inappropriate relationship with a teen he met online in 2014. He publicly apologized and said it was simply bad judgement.

After winning best actor at the 2018 Globes, two actresses, apart from Paley, came forward to slam him for sexual misconduct.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan said Franco treated her inappropriately while she was filming a nude scene for his film, and Ally Sheedy posted a cryptic message suggesting she left the TV industry because of his allegedly sick ways.

James Franco has yet to speak out on the accusations.