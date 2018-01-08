Actress Ally Sheedy Posts Cryptic Tweets About James Franco And #Metoo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ally Sheedy had a lot to say when James Franco took the stage at the Golden Globes to accept his award for best actor in a drama.

But what she tweeted had nothing to do with his acting or movie The Disaster Artist.

The audience erupted into applause when the 39-year-old actor walked to the stage as he was honored for his performance.

But apparently, not everyone is as big of a fan of James. In fact, The Breakfast Club actress immediately took to Twitter and wrote,

“James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business.”

Was Ally saying that James, who’s also a frontrunner for an Oscar nomination for the same performance, had something to do with her leaving the industry?

Her tweets became even more cryptic when she wrote, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table,” following that with the #MeToo hasthag.

The hashtag has been used as a statement from women who have experienced sexual harassment.

Clearly Ally realized that she may have exposed too much in her third tweet in reference to the award ceremony: “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya.”

Ally and James collaborated for the 2014 Broadway play, The Long Shrift, and haven’t worked together since.

Even more mysteriously, Ally quickly deleted these posts soon after they went public, leaving her followers with unanswered questions.