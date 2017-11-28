George Clooney Set To Renew Vows With Wife Amal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sources reveal George and Amal Clooney are planning to renew their vows in a star-studded Hollywood ceremony,which will coincide with their full-time return to America!

“It’s always bugged George that so many of their friends couldn’t attend the first time around in Italy,” a source told of Clooney, 56, who tied the knot with 39-year-old Amal in Venice in 2014.

“This is a great way of throwing a gigantic party for their A-list pals, as well as celebrating their homecoming in a romantic and classy way.”

The Money Monster actor is planning to help with preparations in a major way.

“George is feeling a lot more sociable since he eased up on his work duties, and he’d love to organize a fancy wedding in either New York City or L.A,” said the source.

“What better way of pledging his loyalty to America by saying his vows here,” added the source. “It kills a few birds with one stone!”