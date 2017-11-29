‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller’s Jail Pen-Pal Lover Revealed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Abby Lee Miller isn’t letting prison stop her from finding Mr. Right!

A jailhouse snitch claims that the 51-year-old former Dance Moms star is in a steamy love affair with a man she met through a prison pen-pal service!

According to a source who works at FCI Victorville, Caif. — the same prison that Miller is currently serving a 366-day sentence for federal charges that include fraud and money laundering —

“Abby wrote to a man she found in a prison pen pal magazine and now they have a budding romance!”

“He is old, much older than Abby but she doesn’t care.”

“She and him have been exchanging letters that contain graphic details about what they want to do to each other once she’s out of jail,’ claims the source.

The information alleges: “In addition, her new man puts money on her books, meaning he gives her money to spend while she’s there. It’s like she has her own sugar daddy!”

And it seems that Miller isn’t keeping her steamy love affair a secret, as the source revealed,

“Abby is telling everyone that will listen about him. She thinks that this is going to turn into something real!’