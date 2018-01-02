America Ferrera Announces She’s Pregnant With First Child

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Superstore actress America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams have a lot to look forward to in 2018, as the happy couple just announced they are expecting their first child! She and her husband shared the exciting news on social media.

They made the announcement on New Year’s Eve, which showed them rocking 2018 sunglasses and holding an adorable onesie!

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!”, she captioned the pic. So exciting!

The couple met many years ago when he cast her in his student film at University of Southern California.

They later became engaged in June of 2010.

They were married one year later on June 27th, 2011, which several of their celebrity friends attended including her former Ugly Betty co-stars Vanessa Williams & Rebecca Romjin.

Now, almost seven years later, the couple is set to embark on another exciting journey as they welcome their first baby in 2018!

Congrats to them both!