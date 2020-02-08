Valentine's Day 2020 Sweepstakes

Pick up some fun treats for your sweetie (or for yourself) with this Valentine’s Day giveaway! From fragrance and beauty to fashion and jewelry plus even fun home items like a candle and gourmet honey for your honey, you’ll score points with this Valentine prize!
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Enter now, sweepstakes ends February 18th:
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
- Anna Sui – Anna Sui is an iconic NYC based fashion designer; her clothing, fragrances, cosmetics and accessories are created for the woman who is playfully edgy and free spirited.
- Bloom La Milpa Lip Treatment by Miage – Bloom La Milpa Treatment is a multifunctional conditioning gloss formulated with an intensely nourishing and healing waterless solution to unlock petal soft lips.
- Cherry Blooms Fiber Lash Extension – In 3 easy steps, Cherry Blooms Fiber Lash Extensions give you the effect of extensions, without the drawbacks.
- Dawn Levy Vera Puffer – Be bold in the cold with the Dawn Levy Vera, a midweight puffer with an oversized fox fur collar.
- ILHA Candles – Fragrant, hand-poured soy candles- made with love in Queens, NY.
- MCFADIN – Handbags, luggage and accessories made by two sisters in Texas.
- Source Naturals – Source Naturals is an award winning, nutritional supplements brand that has been on the forefront of the Wellness Revolution for over 40 years and prize will include: Wellness Formula to support the immune system; Resveratrol for heart and healthy aging; Screen Time Blue Light Support eye health for the digital age; plus Theracurmin for brain, cellular immune support, heart, joints and healthy aging.
- Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski – New from Touchstone Crystal, this denim wrap-star bracelet is light, sparkly, stylish and goes with absolutely everything!
- True Gold Honey – Award-winning True Gold Honey offers 5 varieties of 100% pure raw and unfiltered California honey from their 4th generation family bee business.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.