Mischa Barton's New Weight Loss Journey

Talk about life goals! Reality TV star Mischa Barton has partnered with Hydroxycut to help achieve her weight loss goals along with a diet and exercise plan.

“Hydroxycut has been helping me get back on track,” Barton shares.

With all the amazing things Barton is working on this year, with her reality show getting picked up for a second season and her new movie that’s come out, she’ll need to face this new challenge head on!

Get started on Hydroxycut today! (hydroxycut.com)

Average weight loss with the key ingredient (C. canephora robusta) was 10.95 lbs. in 60 days with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in 8 weeks with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise. Read the entire label. ©2020. Available at Walmart and Walgreens. Achieve your beach bod with help from Hydroxycut Black. According to the brand, this cutting-edge supplement helps to increase energy with caffeine, while its scientiﬁcally researched key ingredient works to help weight loss as part of your diet and exercise routine.