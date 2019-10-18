What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101



You can barely go online or look at social media these days without someone talking about the keto diet. Whether they’ve lost a significant amount of weight by going ketogenic or simply dropped a few pounds and started feeling healthier, plenty of everyday people and celebrities tout the benefits of the meal plan.

Besides making you wonder if the keto diet could help you, you’re probably left wondering what exactly it is in the first place. Wonder no more! In the first episode of Us Weekly’s newest podcast, KETO-M-G, our correspondent Jackie Miranne explores the basics of the diet with SlimFast dietitian and wellness consultant Maryann Walsh.

For years, U.S. agencies had typically recommended that you get around 45 to 65 percent carbohydrates, and about 20 percent each of fat and protein. But on the keto diet, explains Walsh, the dietary recommendation is to consume approximately 75 percent of your daily calories from fat sources, 15 to 25 percent from protein and 5 to 10 percent from carbohydrates.

The registered dietitian breaks down the scientific processes that happen in the body when it goes into ketosis, which is the point of the ketogenic diet. But she examines the practical benefits without medical jargon (hint: it involves a whole lot of fat stores being burned off), so it’s easier to tell if the diet is right for you.

Besides the aesthetic benefits lots of stars — including Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Jameson, Kourtney Kardashian (she recently went back on it) and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino — say they get, some say eating a high-fat, low-carb, moderate-protein diet helps them feel more energetic and mentally clear too.

Another fun fact: The keto diet has been around for decades, but in the past, it was used more in medical and therapeutic cases. Halle Berry, for instance, has been eating in a keto-based way for years partially to help control her type 1 diabetes.

