Wellness Your Way Festival Begins — See The Photos From Day 1!

The 2019 Wellness Your Way Festival kicked off on October 11 at Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center. The three-day event is full celebrities and fitness gurus spreading their wisdom on how to live a healthier life! The fest was full of panels for guests to learn all about nutrition, the latest in gym workout trends and so much more! Scroll through to see some of the highlights from day one of the Wellness Your Way Festival.
Singer and festival co-founder Jewel spoke during The Modern Mom event on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson on day one. The songstress co-founded the festival alongside Kroger.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Co-Founder of Tone It Up and personal trainer Katrina Scott spoke during The Modern Mom event on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson during the first day of Wellness Your Way Festival.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
LMFAO member Redfoo showed off his cooking skills during a Miyoko's Cooking Demo at the Food As Medicine Kitchen stage presented by Upfield on day one.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Chef Stuart O'Keeffe spoke during the Cooking into the Fall Scrumptious Side Dishes Cooking Demo at the Food As Medicine Kitchen stage.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Celebrity Trainer Amy Rosoff Davis posed with fans during her workout session at the Fitness Arena presented by Performance Kitchen by LUVO.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Chelsie Hill led a dance class at the Fitness Arena presented by Performance Kitchen by LUVO during the first day of the Wellness Your Way Festival.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Celebrity trainer Don-A-Matrix led a workout session where he teaches his famous Matrix method on the first day of the festival.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Musician Atz Kilcher performed during Songs & Stories from the Homestead event on the Inspire Stage presented by Johnson & Johnson.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
Former professional tennis player and President and Chairman of the US Tennis Association Katrina Adams, Major League Baseball pitcher Eric Surkamp and Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin spoke during the Anxiety On The Field of Play event on day one.
Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival
