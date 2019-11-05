Video Shows Son Of Ex ‘Housewives’ Star Attacked With Razor Blades In Jail

A new video has surfaced that shows the son of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson getting attacked by a fellow inmate in prison. In the disturbing footage, Josh Waring fought a shirtless, heavily tattooed man who had razor blades wrapped in a towel.
Josh, 30, was attacked on October 9. The prison surveillance video shows that he was on the way to his cell when he was jumped by the other inmate. The brawl lasted for over a minute and eventually moved off-camera. It only ended when guards intervened. Josh suffered multiple injuries and received 20 staples to his chest and multiple stitches to his face.
“It kills me to see this!” Lauri told RadarOnline.com in October when the website published the harrowing photos of his injuries from the attack. She criticized the prison guards for not protecting her son.
“The guards have a duty to serve and protect…A dead man can’t talk! A dead man can’t pursue his civil action against the county!” she said.
“I was fighting for my life … I was screaming,” Josh told Radar over the phone. “As he’s punching me, the blade sliced up my face and chest.”
Josh and Lauri have both insisted that he’s innocent of all charges and have worked hard to get him released.
In March, they tried to get the case dismissed
. His lawyers claimed that prosecutors had unlawfully accessed privileged information in the phone calls he was making from jail, but the judge didn’t agree.
“I actually believed that it was going to be dismissed,” Josh told Radar at the time.
“We worked our butts off for 14 months for this for nothing,” he said. “I am just going to keep the fight up. … I knew every call that come out of the jail is recorded, but I didn’t think that they were going to listen to them. I definitely didn’t think the Costa Mesa Police Department or the District Attorney’s Office were going to listen to them. … I have to trust that they were not going to monitor these calls.”
When asked if he would ever take a plea deal, Josh said, “It’s hard to say. It would be really hard for me to plead guilty to something I didn’t do. That would be really hard for my family, and it would disappoint me because we have such a strong case. … I am going to keep up the fight to prove my innocence and I won’t stop until I do that.”
