Video Shows Son Of Ex ‘Housewives’ Star Attacked With Razor Blades In Jail

A new video has surfaced that shows the son of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson getting attacked by a fellow inmate in prison. In the disturbing footage, Josh Waring fought a shirtless, heavily tattooed man who had razor blades wrapped in a towel.

Josh, 30, was attacked on October 9. The prison surveillance video shows that he was on the way to his cell when he was jumped by the other inmate. The brawl lasted for over a minute and eventually moved off-camera. It only ended when guards intervened. Josh suffered multiple injuries and received 20 staples to his chest and multiple stitches to his face.

“It kills me to see this!” Lauri told RadarOnline.com in October when the website published the harrowing photos of his injuries from the attack. She criticized the prison guards for not protecting her son.

“The guards have a duty to serve and protect…A dead man can’t talk! A dead man can’t pursue his civil action against the county!” she said.