Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

Showing them how it is done! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the secret to their successful marriage with viewers since Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014.
Before their reality show, Todd was first married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. The duo, who called it quits in 1993, share daughter Lindsie and son Kyle.
After their 1996 nuptials, Todd and Julie expanded their family with son Chase, daughter Savannah and son Grayson. The couple faced a major obstacle when Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The South Carolina native underwent a double mastectomy and later entered remission.
Julie has credited her husband for convincing her to get the mammogram that caught the health scare early, telling The Tennessean in 2018, “He never flinched. I truly believe that moment took our relationship to a whole new level.”
The pair’s marriage became the focus of their own reality show when USA’s Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014. Todd and Julie have continued to gush about their strong bond both on and off screen.
“I was fortunate enough to marry the only woman I’ve ever loved, my best friend, my person that truly gave me the confidence to take on this crazy world and prosper spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and financially, the best mother I could have ever hoped to have for our kids,” the businessman captioned a May 2020 Instagram tribute to his wife.
During an interview with Us Weekly in January 2022, Todd revealed when he realized that Julie was The One for him.
“I knew that I was in love with her the moment she walked into my friend’s house: That’s the first night that I met her,” the Georgia native recalled to Us. “And the moment she walked in the room, it’s the only time before and since that anything had ever taken my breath, other than when I walked past a mirror.”
The twosome, who has worked together on different projects over the year, decided to assist each other in a wellness partnership as well. Todd and Julie who became ambassadors for Nutrisystem in January 2022, noted that it was all about feeling good inside and out.
“I’m not about dieting because I don’t wanna restrict myself. But with the Nutrisystem plan, I found that I didn’t have to,” Todd told Us, before joking about the cons of collaborating with Julie on the program. “At the end of the day, the only downside to Nutrisystem is that I actually know how to fix it myself, which is something I’ve never had to do. And now Julie knows that I know how to do it myself and she’s decided that I need that kind of independence.”
To learn more about the Nutrisystem Partner Plans that worked best for Todd and Julie, visit Nutrisystem.com.
1 of 8
1996
Todd and Julie got married in 1996 and welcomed their son Chase that same year.
Photo credit: Credit: Kcr/Shutterstock
2 of 8
1997
Photo credit: Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
3 of 8
2006
The duo welcomed their last biological child, Grayson, in 2006. Todd later won custody of his granddaughter, Chloe, in 2013 amid his son Kyle’s personal struggles. The couple have raised the little girl themselves ever since.
Photo credit: Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
4 of 8
2014
Todd and Julie’s reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, debuted in 2014, with a focus on their family’s day-to-day life
Photo credit: Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
5 of 8
2018
In August 2018, Todd and Julie branched out with a podcast titled Chrisley Confessions. According to the synopsis, they discuss “faith, family, food, and well, just about everything else” with their listeners and also offer advice.
Photo credit: Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock
6 of 8
February 2020
“Still no one I’d rather do this crazy life with but @toddchrisley ! The way you lead our family, love so hard and keep us ALL together is something I marvel in each day! I love you and know the best is yet to come! #happyvalentinesday,” Julie wrote via Instagram.
Photo credit: Credit: Courtesy Julie Chrisley/Instagram
7 of 8
April 2021
Julie celebrated his husband’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday @toddchrisley I am so blessed to be able to celebrate you today! You are the hardest working person I know and I am grateful for the example you have set for our children and so many others. Thank you for all you do for us. Love you. Always and forever #happybirthday #53.”
Photo credit: Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
8 of 8
January 2022
“Today was the birthday of my beauty @juliechrisley , to say in words how blessed we are to have you in our lives isn’t possible so let me just say , Thank you God , we are not deserving of this wonderful woman you have given us but she makes us better each day and hopefully one day we will come close to her greatness. To the moon and back babe, to the moon and back,” Todd captioned a post to Julie via Instagram
Photo credit: Credit: Courtesy Julie Chrisley/Instagram
1996
Todd and Julie got married in 1996 and welcomed their son Chase that same year.
Photo credit: Credit: Kcr/Shutterstock
1997
Photo credit: Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
2006
The duo welcomed their last biological child, Grayson, in 2006. Todd later won custody of his granddaughter, Chloe, in 2013 amid his son Kyle’s personal struggles. The couple have raised the little girl themselves ever since.
Photo credit: Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2014
Todd and Julie’s reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, debuted in 2014, with a focus on their family’s day-to-day life
Photo credit: Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
2018
In August 2018, Todd and Julie branched out with a podcast titled Chrisley Confessions. According to the synopsis, they discuss “faith, family, food, and well, just about everything else” with their listeners and also offer advice.
Photo credit: Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock
February 2020
“Still no one I’d rather do this crazy life with but @toddchrisley ! The way you lead our family, love so hard and keep us ALL together is something I marvel in each day! I love you and know the best is yet to come! #happyvalentinesday,” Julie wrote via Instagram.
Photo credit: Credit: Courtesy Julie Chrisley/Instagram
April 2021
Julie celebrated his husband’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday @toddchrisley I am so blessed to be able to celebrate you today! You are the hardest working person I know and I am grateful for the example you have set for our children and so many others. Thank you for all you do for us. Love you. Always and forever #happybirthday #53.”
Photo credit: Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
January 2022
“Today was the birthday of my beauty @juliechrisley , to say in words how blessed we are to have you in our lives isn’t possible so let me just say , Thank you God , we are not deserving of this wonderful woman you have given us but she makes us better each day and hopefully one day we will come close to her greatness. To the moon and back babe, to the moon and back,” Todd captioned a post to Julie via Instagram
Photo credit: Credit: Courtesy Julie Chrisley/Instagram