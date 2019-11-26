Tina Turner Says She's Overcoming ‘Very Serious Sickness’ In 80th Birthday Message

Tina Turner turned 80 on Tuesday, November 26, and she shared an emotional birthday message with her friends on social media. In the post, the “The Best” singer talked about having a second lease on life after “overcoming” serious illness.
In the video, Tina wore a simple black blouse and smiled for the camera. Grinning, the “Private Dancer” singer began, “Yes, I’m 80.”
She continued, “What did I think, how did I think I would be at 80 — not like this, how is this — well I look great.”
“I feel good. I’ve gone through some very serious sickness that I’m overcoming. It’s like having a second chance at life,” the “Proud Mary” singer continued.
“I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman,” she concluded. Fans poured into comments with love and birthday wishes.
Tina married German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013, 27 years after they first started dating. Soon after the wedding, Tina suffered a stroke. She had to relearn how to walk in the aftermath.
In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and kidney failure. They removed part of her intestine and in 2017 Erwin, 63, gave her one of his kidneys.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The couple now live in Sweden, where Tina became a citizen.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The musical based on her life, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
, is now playing on Broadway. Featuring the most iconic songs from Tina’s career, it charts her original rise to fame with husband Ike Turner
, her escape from their abusive marriage
and her career revitalization in her 40s.
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
She worked closely with the creative team for the musical to craft the show, which opened this November. Tina will perform at the Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28.
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In addition to her ultra-successful music career, Tina also appeared in films including 1975’s Tommy and 1993’s Last Action Hero.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She also iconically starred in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985 and recorded “We Don't Need Another Hero” for the film.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer ended her touring career in 2009 at the age of 69. She performed 90 shows over the course of her final tour, which concluded in England.
Photo credit: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock