Tina Turner Says She's Overcoming ‘Very Serious Sickness’ In 80th Birthday Message

Tina Turner turned 80 on Tuesday, November 26, and she shared an emotional birthday message with her friends on social media. In the post, the “The Best” singer talked about having a second lease on life after “overcoming” serious illness.

In the video, Tina wore a simple black blouse and smiled for the camera. Grinning, the “Private Dancer” singer began, “Yes, I’m 80.”

She continued, “What did I think, how did I think I would be at 80 — not like this, how is this — well I look great.”

“I feel good. I’ve gone through some very serious sickness that I’m overcoming. It’s like having a second chance at life,” the “Proud Mary” singer continued.

“I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman,” she concluded. Fans poured into comments with love and birthday wishes.

Tina married German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013, 27 years after they first started dating. Soon after the wedding, Tina suffered a stroke. She had to relearn how to walk in the aftermath.