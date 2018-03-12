Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Tim McGraw Collapses On Stage In Dublin—The latest On His Condition
1
of
6
1 of 6
Tim McGraw collapsed on stage at the Country-to-Country festival in Dublin, Ireland due to Dehydration Sunday night.
2 of 6
Right after Tim preformed “Humble & Kind”, he reportedly dropped to his knees, and then sat down.
3 of 6
He left the stage, and his wife Faith Hill,who was also performing at the event came out and told fans: “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”
4 of 6
The 50-year-old singer’s reps later told PEOPLE in a statement: “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 6
Tim’s health scare comes after performing in 3 cities in 3 days. He and Faith performed Friday in London, England and Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, before Sunday night’s performance in Dublin.
6 of 6
Luckily, Tim will have some time to recover. The couple's next performance isn't scheduled until May 31 in Virginia.
Tim McGraw collapsed on stage at the Country-to-Country festival in Dublin, Ireland due to Dehydration Sunday night.
Right after Tim preformed “Humble & Kind”, he reportedly dropped to his knees, and then sat down.
He left the stage, and his wife Faith Hill,who was also performing at the event came out and told fans: “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”
The 50-year-old singer’s reps later told PEOPLE in a statement: “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tim’s health scare comes after performing in 3 cities in 3 days. He and Faith performed Friday in London, England and Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, before Sunday night’s performance in Dublin.
Luckily, Tim will have some time to recover. The couple's next performance isn't scheduled until May 31 in Virginia.