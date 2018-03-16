‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Chelsea Houska
is pregnant with baby number three! The Teen Mom 2
star confirmed the news on Thursday night via Instagram.
“GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” she captioned the picture of her framed ultrasound.
Husband Cole DeBoer shared the same photo and gushed in his caption: “This proud dad is getting a new Bow and it’s nailed my heart.”
