Baby Number 3!

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant

The 26-year-old and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting a baby girl.

'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant
Chelsea Houska is pregnant with baby number three! The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed the news on Thursday night via Instagram.
“GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” she captioned the picture of her framed ultrasound.
Husband Cole DeBoer shared the same photo and gushed in his caption: “This proud dad is getting a new Bow and it’s nailed my heart.”
This is baby number two for Chelsea and her Cole. The couple welcomed their son Watson Cole, in January 2017 after tying the knot in October 2017.
Chelsea also has an 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.
The 26-year-old joins TM2 co-stars Jenelle EvansKailyn Lowry and Leah Messer as a mother of three with the news of her pregnancy.
