Robin Thicke’s Pregnant Girlfriend Poses Nude & Covered In Rose Petals

Robin Thicke’
s pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary
celebrated her 23rd birthday with a romantic stay at The Beverly Hilton hotel, with a naked photo shoot featuring red rose petals.
“And it’s not even my birthday!! (Tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world! Peep the sticker in the background tho” the birthday girl captioned the photo of herself dressed in a green and pink printed negligee on Tuesday.
In the picture the expectant mother is seated on the floor surrounded by four gigantic bouquets of red roses, which she later used for her risqué photo shoot.
In another photo the mom-to-be uses the petals from her flowers to cover her lady parts and show off her growing baby bump, as she lay naked in a bed with her robe open.
April who is 28-weeks pregnant and her Grammy-nominated boyfriend are counting down the arrival of their first child together, due in march.
"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!"
the model wrote at the time. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she added, referring to Robin's late father, Alan Thicke
.
April and Robin first started dating two years ago, shortly after the singer’s separation from his ex-wife Paula Patton
in February of 2014. They later finalized their divorce in March 2015 and the parents-to-be went public with their relationship two months later at the Cannes Film Festival in May.