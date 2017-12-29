Olivia Munn May Look Like She’s Expecting But Claims She’s Not

Before Eva Longoria confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, photos of the noticeably curvier Desperate Housewives star made its way around the Internet, sparking pregnancy rumors, which the 42-year-old vehemently denied at the time.
She responded saying that her expanding tummy was just “a ball of cheese,” and now it seems that her friend Olivia Munn has ripped a page right out of her book going as far as to blame Eva’s cooking for the bulge.
“Masseuse just pointed to my stomach and said "Baby?" Ummmm no. No baby in my belly. I blame @evalongoria's delicious home-cooking for this,” she wrote on her Instagram story.
“I guess I'll start my New Year's diet today,” she concluded.
Like most of us, the holidays means indulging in food and over the holiday, the actress enjoyed a Christmas dinner with her friend and her family.
The celebration featured delicious food and lots of fun. In one of Olivia snaps we even get a behind-the-scenes view of the expectant mom in the kitchen carving a turkey.
“Eva, carving that turkey like a boss lady!” the actress said at the time.