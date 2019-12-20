‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo Arrested After NYPD Raid Staten Island Home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo is in big trouble with the law. The 43-year-old and her husband were arrested on Thursday, December 19, after the NYPD raided their Staten Island, New York home, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

Drita and her husband, Lee, were taken into custody after police enacted a search warrant at their house in the Pleasant Plains neighborhood. The items officers reportedly recovered included two loaded firearms a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun. They also discovered 120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana. The Staten Island Advance first reported the couple’s arrest.

Drita and Lee, 50, are both facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were also booked on one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child because one of their daughters was present in the house when they were arrested. The couple is expected to be arraigned on Friday, December 20.