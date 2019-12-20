‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo Arrested After NYPD Raid Staten Island Home

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo is in big trouble with the law. The 43-year-old and her husband were arrested on Thursday, December 19, after the NYPD raided their Staten Island, New York home, RadarOnline.com confirmed.
Drita and her husband, Lee, were taken into custody after police enacted a search warrant at their house in the Pleasant Plains neighborhood. The items officers reportedly recovered included two loaded firearms a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun. They also discovered 120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana. The Staten Island Advance first reported the couple’s arrest.
Drita and Lee, 50, are both facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were also booked on one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child because one of their daughters was present in the house when they were arrested. The couple is expected to be arraigned on Friday, December 20.
Lee previously went to prison for bank robbery. He and three other suspects were allegedly caught trying to break into a bank in 2008.
They were under police surveillance at the time because they’d been implicated in previous bank heists. Lee was on probation at the time of his arrest and he pleaded guilty.
Drita, who was on Mob Wives for all six seasons, from 2011 to 2016, was arrested in February 2016 for allegedly punching a woman.
She was charged with misdemeanor assault, but prosecutors dropped the case.
On the VH1 website while Mob Wives was on the air, Lee was described as “the leader of a Bonanno and Colombo crime family farm team.”
“While Drita’s husband is serving time in prison for bank robbery (for the second time), she is left alone raising two young girls, Aleeya and Gizelle,” her bio continued. “Drita, who comes from a strict Albanian household, defied her parents and married someone outside the community — an Italian.”
