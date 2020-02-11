Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Estranged Wife Kate Major

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested for allegedly strangling his estranged wife, Kate Major, on Monday, February 10. She filed for divorce from him in September 2018 after four years of marriage, and they share two children: sons Landon, 7, and Logan, 6.
Michael, 59, was “detained on the street in front of his kids” where he was spotted acting “combative,” a source told Us Weekly.
The insider added that Michael was taken to jail in Southampton, New York, after Kate, 37, filed a police report. The source said that Michael had “been charged with strangulation and harassment.”
Another source told Us, “He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it.”
Sergeant Herman Lamison of Southampton Village Police Department confirmed that the incident happened at Michael’s house on Hampton Road, but he was ultimately arrested on Main Street at around 4:40 p.m. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (choking) and second degree harassment and was set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
1 of 8
Kate accused Michael of threatening her with a knife in 2014. He was also previously arrested in 2011 after allegedly contacting Kate and trying to escape by jumping off a balcony, just one day after he was charged with domestic violence against her in Florida. He pleaded guilty to battery.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
That same year, Michael and Kate appeared on Celebrity Rehab together. On the show, he talked about his struggle with alcoholism and admitted to using cocaine in the past. He said he had not used the drug in six years.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
Lindsay, 33, has had her own issues with the law. She spent 13 days in jail in 2010 for violating probation in her DUI case.
Photo credit: KCR/Shutterstock
4 of 8
In addition to Landon and Logan, Michael has four children with his ex-wife Dina Lohan
: Lindsay, Michael Jr
. 32, Aliana
, 26, and Cody
, 23. He also has daughter Ashley Kaufmann
, 24, with his ex Kristi Kaufmann
.
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
5 of 8
Photo credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
6 of 8
“I just want to say to you that I’m sorry for the part that I contributed to you not being around your kids,” she explained. “I see now how painful that was for you, and I’m sorry for that.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
“I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” she said. “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kate accused Michael of threatening her with a knife in 2014. He was also previously arrested in 2011 after allegedly contacting Kate and trying to escape by jumping off a balcony, just one day after he was charged with domestic violence against her in Florida. He pleaded guilty to battery.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
That same year, Michael and Kate appeared on Celebrity Rehab together. On the show, he talked about his struggle with alcoholism and admitted to using cocaine in the past. He said he had not used the drug in six years.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Lindsay, 33, has had her own issues with the law. She spent 13 days in jail in 2010 for violating probation in her DUI case.
Photo credit: KCR/Shutterstock
In addition to Landon and Logan, Michael has four children with his ex-wife Dina Lohan
: Lindsay, Michael Jr
. 32, Aliana
, 26, and Cody
, 23. He also has daughter Ashley Kaufmann
, 24, with his ex Kristi Kaufmann
.
Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
“I just want to say to you that I’m sorry for the part that I contributed to you not being around your kids,” she explained. “I see now how painful that was for you, and I’m sorry for that.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” she said. “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages