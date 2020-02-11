Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Estranged Wife Kate Major

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested for allegedly strangling his estranged wife, Kate Major, on Monday, February 10. She filed for divorce from him in September 2018 after four years of marriage, and they share two children: sons Landon, 7, and Logan, 6.

Michael, 59, was “detained on the street in front of his kids” where he was spotted acting “combative,” a source told Us Weekly.

The insider added that Michael was taken to jail in Southampton, New York, after Kate, 37, filed a police report. The source said that Michael had “been charged with strangulation and harassment.”

Another source told Us, “He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it.”

Sergeant Herman Lamison of Southampton Village Police Department confirmed that the incident happened at Michael’s house on Hampton Road, but he was ultimately arrested on Main Street at around 4:40 p.m. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (choking) and second degree harassment and was set to be arraigned on Tuesday.