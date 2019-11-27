Larry King Reveals He Was In A Coma After Suffering Stroke

Larry King is opening up about a major health crisis he faced earlier this year. The legendary TV host, who turned 86 on Monday, November 25, revealed that in March of this year, he suffered a debilitating stroke.
Larry opened up to Extra about the health issues he’s faced this year. “I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they say I will be walking by Christmas,” he said.
The Emmy winner continued, “It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March. I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great.”
“I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks,” he revealed
Despite the health setbacks, Larry is dedicated to his recovery. “My head doctor said I have an incomparable spirit,” he said.
His Twitter account posted a statement at the time. “On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty. Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined,” it began.
“His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987,” the statement continued.
“He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” it said. “Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern. He’s expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon.”
In August, Larry filed for divorce from his wife, Shawn
They've been married for 22 years and have two sons: Chance
20, and Cannon
19. "The biggest joy I have had is raising my boys. There is nothing like children," he told Extra
.
He also has sons Andy and Larry, Jr. and daughter Chaia from previous relationships. Shawn, 60, was his eighth wife.
