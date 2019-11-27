Larry King Reveals He Was In A Coma After Suffering Stroke

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Larry King is opening up about a major health crisis he faced earlier this year. The legendary TV host, who turned 86 on Monday, November 25, revealed that in March of this year, he suffered a debilitating stroke.

Larry opened up to Extra about the health issues he’s faced this year. “I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they say I will be walking by Christmas,” he said.

The Emmy winner continued, “It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March. I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great.”

“I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks,” he revealed

Despite the health setbacks, Larry is dedicated to his recovery. “My head doctor said I have an incomparable spirit,” he said.