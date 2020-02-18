Star Magazine logo

Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested Again For Domestic Violence

Brian Hickerson was taken into custody in Wyoming.

By ,

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming on Valentine’s Day after an alleged domestic violence incident.

“I can confirm that he was arrested on February 14 and charged with domestic battery. He’s been released. We don’t have him in custody anymore. His bail was set at $5,000,” the detective on the case, Clayton Platt, told RadarOnline.com.

According to reports, Brian, 30, was taken away by police at around 2:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. The police said that he allegedly struck Hayden, 30, “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” after the couple had a fight.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office was called about a disturbance at a private residence in Jackson, Wyoming. The caller said that an intoxicated man was locked out of the house because he had allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face.

When the deputies arrived, they reportedly found Brian in the driveway. He allegedly told them that Hayden was inside the house claiming that he’d “beat the f**k out of” her.” The cops said he wouldn’t answer the question if he had hit her, and he said that he’d paid a private chef to stay around so he “wouldn't be accused of bulls**t.”

When police spoke to the chef on the phone, he said he left the house around 1 a.m., but that he had also witnessed Hayden and Brian arguing earlier in the evening.

According to the police, Hayden told them that she and Brian were in the bedroom when Brian began to throw things at her and punch her. The police said that her face was red and swollen and that she had a scrape and swelling on her left hand.

Brian was ultimately booked on a charge of domestic battery. He was also charged with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself to law enforcement.

He was previously arrested for domestic violence against Hayden in May 2019. Responding officers at the time said that he’d repeatedly hit the former Nashville star, leaving her with bruises on her neck, ears and arms.

A judge also issued a restraining order at the time, telling Brian to stay away from the Heroes actress.

The case was dismissed in September 2019. A source told Radar that it was likely dismissed because the prosecutors didn’t have witnesses, meaning Hayden was not cooperating.

