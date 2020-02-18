Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested Again For Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming on Valentine’s Day after an alleged domestic violence incident.

“I can confirm that he was arrested on February 14 and charged with domestic battery. He’s been released. We don’t have him in custody anymore. His bail was set at $5,000,” the detective on the case, Clayton Platt, told RadarOnline.com.

According to reports, Brian, 30, was taken away by police at around 2:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. The police said that he allegedly struck Hayden, 30, “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” after the couple had a fight.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office was called about a disturbance at a private residence in Jackson, Wyoming. The caller said that an intoxicated man was locked out of the house because he had allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face.