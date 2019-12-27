George Michael’s Sister Dies Exactly 3 Years After His Christmas Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exactly three years after George Michael tragically died on Christmas day, his sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away. As RadarOnline.com reported, she was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, December 25. She was 55.

Her sister Yioda found her in her residence. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, but police told reporters her passing isn’t being treated as suspicious.

The family said in a statement, “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”