George Michael’s Sister Dies Exactly 3 Years After His Christmas Death

Exactly three years after George Michael tragically died on Christmas day, his sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away. As RadarOnline.com reported, she was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, December 25. She was 55.
Her sister Yioda found her in her residence. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, but police told reporters her passing isn’t being treated as suspicious.
The family said in a statement, “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”
Earlier this year, Emilia Clarke
and Henry Golding
starred in the film Last Christmas
, based on George’s famous Christmas song of the same name. It was written by Emma Thompson
, who said that she’d talked about the film with the legendary singer before he passed. In November, Melanie talked about the film in an interview with The Big Issue
.
“Yog [her nickname for George] adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film. I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emilia’s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles,” she said in part.
“And, most importantly, we all, together with our dear departed Yog (my ‘very proud to be gay’ brother — contrary to what you may have read recently!) wish a very merry, merry, Christmas,” she added.
George rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop band Wham! He eventually went solo, and his first album on his own, Faith, was the top album of 1989.
His most famous songs included “Careless Whisper,” “One More Try,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Faith” and “Father Figure.” He sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the most popular artists of all time.
The England Native came out as gay in 1998 and was an active LGBTQ campaigner. He also raised money for HIV/AIDS charities.
