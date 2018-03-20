Farrah Abraham's Mother Debra Danielsen Calls Her Mentally Ill

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielsen have a long history of a tumultuous relationship, which was first captured on the MTV reality TV show, and after Debra claimed her daughter suffered from a cocktail of mental illnesses, things have gone from bad to worse.

“I always wish my mother the best as I attended her wedding supporting her. Saying horrible things about your own child after I’m the only one who has ever strived to overlook her demons she fights daily against this brings sadness to our family and I wish her all the best for the sake of my health & safety I wish her all the best.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Monday during an appearance on Shot Topics, Debra called her daughter a narcissist with Borderline Personality Disorder.

“If you have Borderline Personality Disorder, if you have narcissism, any of these kinds of things, they’re all highly treatable,” the 60-year-old grandmother said.

“All is not lost, but I will say that deep down inside I know my daughter. She is kind, loving and she is sweet and very compassionate. I think she works extremely hard, I think she just needs to step back a moment, and take some time and get healthy and take time for her so she can heal," Debra said.

Farah hit back the same day in a statement to People that read in part: “Sad to hear my own mother would say these untrue things about her own child. It’s evil and alarming. After all these years, I still have her best interests at heart.”

Adding, “Clinically & honestly, none of my TV show therapists & personal therapist have all said I’m balanced. I started therapy [sic] in my past at the age of 14 due to my mother and I not getting along as our family therapist sided with me about my safety and my life choices that my mother has never been supportive or caring to help guide her own children.”

She concluded, “I hope she has enjoyed the Teen Mom MTV ride that Sophia brought to her life as I’m moving on from that toxic environment she dwells in. I hope she ceases talking about me since she does not love me she does not need to speak about me to stay relevant in a disgustingly hateful way. God Bless.”