Messy Split

Ewan Reunites With Ex-Wife After Splitting From Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead

According to a source the actress 'hated being labeled a home wrecker.'

Ewan McGregor was spotted with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis just days after splitting from his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
As fans may recall, last year Ewan left his wife for his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth.
And according to sources, Mary Elizabeth “hated being labeled a home wrecker,” after hooking up with the 46-year-old actor.
The source added, “The situation has caused her so much embarrassment. Ewan lacks self-awareness about how it all looks, but she has been very self-conscious the whole time.”
Despite the messy love triangle, Ewan still found time to hang with his 6-year-old daughter Anouk.
The daddy-daughter duo went on a bike ride at the Santa Monica airport and later went for a spin the actor’s classic car.
