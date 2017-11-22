STAR Pays for Scoops!

Bumpier Than Usual

Eva Longoria Spotted Leaving Dinner With Husband Jose Baston

Is the 'Desperate Housewives' star expecting?

Eva Longoria was spotted leaving dinner with husband Jose Baston at Cipriani in New York, but was that belly budge a food baby or an actual one?
The couple color coordinated their looks both wearing navy blue ensembles on Tuesday night.
Eva wore a velvet knee length wrap dress and black heels, while her husband wore slacks and a blazer.
Though wrap dresses are thought to be the ideal dress to conceal that lower pooch, the Desperate Housewives star couldn’t hide her could-be baby bump.
Rumors first started to circulate that the couple was expecting, when she was spotted looking a bit bumpier while vacationing in Greece.
Reps denied that she is pregnant at the time, but we can’t help but wonder if that is still true.

