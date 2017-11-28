Eva Longoria Enjoys A Solo Day Of Pampering In Style

Eva Longoria decided to have a me day. The actress was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Monday by herself indulging in some shopping, a trip to the nail salon and even a nice lunch. Looks likedecided to have a me day. The actress was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Monday by herself indulging in some shopping, a trip to the nail salon and even a nice lunch.

The 42-year-old looked casually chic and sported black leggings, black booties and a floral bomber jacket. She topped off the look with some stunner shades.

The actress wore her brunette locks down in loose waves, along with light makeup to show off her natural beauty.

After some shopping at Jill Roberts, she later stopped into Beverly Hills Nail Design for some pampering with a manicure and pedicure.

The former Desperate Housewives star also enjoyed lunch at 208 Rodeo.

Eva is married to President of Televis, Jose Baston. They married in May 2016 despite the fact that she had previously said she didn’t think she would ever get married again.