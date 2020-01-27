Comedian Told Malia Obama To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ After She Whispered During His Show

Comedian Pete Holmes got into hot water with his audience when he cursed out Malia Obama and her friend during a standup set. Pete, 40, was part of a show at the Comedy Studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near where Malia, 21, attends Harvard University. The Crashing star didn’t realize his anger was directed at Barack and Michelle’s eldest daughter until after he yelled at her and the audience turned on him.
Pete told the story during an appearance on Conan. He was watching the show from backstage when he noticed, he said, “There were these two hot women, young women, in the front that the whole show were whispering.”
He said that whispering is “worse than heckling,” explaining, “What a Black Mirror nightmare to be doing stand up, and there’s two attractive girls — which is what made every nerd into a comedian — in the front row whispering and laughing at people on the stage, but in a bad way.”
When Pete’s turn in the show came, the podcast host decided to confront Malia and her friend. He recapped, “I go on last, and I tell a joke, and they’re whispering and laughing and giggling, and I’m just like, ‘What’s going on? I can see you.’” He explained, “They were in the front row. They were in the light. Like the spotlight was on them as well. And I just go, ‘What’s going on? I can see you, please stop.’”
But the actor said they still kept whispering. “Then I get a little more like, ‘Shut up. Look at my face. I’m here to help,’” he said. “But you know, you push Petey too far. I’m like, ‘Please, shut the f**k up.’”
Pete decided to make it a joke and threw the curtain over the pair. “I go, ′I don't care. Enjoy the show however you want. I just don't want to see you,' and I cover them with the curtain,” he admitted.
“I thought this would get a big laugh. Nothing. The whole audience turns on me,” Pete explained. “After the show, I find out it was Obama's daughter. It was Malia! And her hot friend! She looked great. Terrible comedy audience. That's a true story.”
“I’ve never gotten off stage and been like, ‘Why wasn’t I shot?’ Or at least a little laser beam like you’re trying to entertain a cat on my face,” Pete quipped. “I covered them. I was like, ‘Shut up, shut up, shut up. You should vanish.’”
Malia started attending Harvard in the fall of 2017. Her sister Sasha
, 18, is a freshman at the University of Michigan.
