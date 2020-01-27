Comedian Told Malia Obama To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ After She Whispered During His Show

Comedian Pete Holmes got into hot water with his audience when he cursed out Malia Obama and her friend during a standup set. Pete, 40, was part of a show at the Comedy Studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near where Malia, 21, attends Harvard University. The Crashing star didn’t realize his anger was directed at Barack and Michelle’s eldest daughter until after he yelled at her and the audience turned on him.

Pete told the story during an appearance on Conan. He was watching the show from backstage when he noticed, he said, “There were these two hot women, young women, in the front that the whole show were whispering.”