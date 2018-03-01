Check Out Mama June’s Marilyn Monroe Inspired Photo Shoot

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
1 of 6
From Not to Hot! Mama June
posed as the iconic Marilyn Monroe from the infamous scene in the film, the Seven Year Itch.
2 of 6
The reality star showed off her newly slimmed down figure, donning a white halter dress and curled her hair in the 1950’s style.
3 of 6
4 of 6
The photo shoot is to promote the season finale of the WE TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot.
5 of 6
In a preview of the episode, Mama June suffers from vision loss after her retina detaches and has to undergo surgery.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 6
The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.
Photo credit: FameFly
From Not to Hot! Mama June
posed as the iconic Marilyn Monroe from the infamous scene in the film, the Seven Year Itch.
The reality star showed off her newly slimmed down figure, donning a white halter dress and curled her hair in the 1950’s style.
The photo shoot is to promote the season finale of the WE TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot.
In a preview of the episode, Mama June suffers from vision loss after her retina detaches and has to undergo surgery.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.