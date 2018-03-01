Check Out Mama June’s Marilyn Monroe Inspired Photo Shoot

Mama June posed as the iconic Marilyn Monroe from the infamous scene in the film, the Seven Year Itch. From Not to Hot!posed as the iconic Marilyn Monroe from the infamous scene in the film, the Seven Year Itch.

The reality star showed off her newly slimmed down figure, donning a white halter dress and curled her hair in the 1950’s style.

As fans may recall, last year the 38-year-old mother of four underwent a drastic body transformation and loss 300 pounds after her gastric sleeve surgery.

The photo shoot is to promote the season finale of the WE TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In a preview of the episode, Mama June suffers from vision loss after her retina detaches and has to undergo surgery. Photo credit: Getty Images