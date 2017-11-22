Celebrities Mourn David Cassidy's Death

The entertainment world is mourning the death of David Cassidy.
The Partridge Family actor passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday after being hospitalized for organ failure. He battled with alcoholism and more recently, suffered from early onset dementia.
Many expressed their condolence on social media following the sad news.
His family said in a statement to People: “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”
The actor’s nephew, Jack was the first family member to address fans following his uncle’s death taking to Twitter saying, “My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight... & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed!”
“So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed,” wrote Rick Springfield accompanied with a picture.
Brian Wilson
said: “I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family.”
Kevin Smith
posted a video with a caption saying, “I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family
was already in reruns. David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later.”
Larry King
shared his condolences and mentioned, mentioning his father who was also a “great talent.”
“Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family.”