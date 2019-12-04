Johnny Galecki Welcomes Baby Son With 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Alaina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Johnny Galecki has a new job now that The Big Bang Theory is over: he’s a dad. The 44-year-old actor and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, announced their baby’s birth on Wednesday, December 4.

Johnny wrote on Instagram, “With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️❤️❤️.” The picture was a closeup of baby Avery’s hands. Avery, 22, held one, while Johnny held the other.

The couple announced the pregnancy back in May. “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” he wrote on Instagram in the spring. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”