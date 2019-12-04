Johnny Galecki Welcomes Baby Son With 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Alaina

Johnny Galecki has a new job now that The Big Bang Theory is over: he’s a dad. The 44-year-old actor and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, announced their baby’s birth on Wednesday, December 4.
Johnny wrote on Instagram, “With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️❤️❤️.” The picture was a closeup of baby Avery’s hands. Avery, 22, held one, while Johnny held the other.
The couple announced the pregnancy back in May. “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” he wrote on Instagram in the spring. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”
Alaina wrote at the time, “So happy to announce that we are having a baby! There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy. We appreciate as much privacy in this time as we are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you.”
They posted a photo of themselves in painter’s jumpsuits covered in blue paint. “A day I’ll never forget,” Johnny wrote on Instagram at the time.
The Conners
star had previously said he was hoping for a girl
! He revealed on The Talk
in May that he’d painted his nails pink because of it.
“I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for nine and a half months every year playing Leonard,” he said of working on The Big Bang Theory.
“So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl,” he said, before adding that he just wanted a happy baby.
