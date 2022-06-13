 3-Trick Rule to the Perfect Dad Gift: The Cloos x Brady Collection

Stumped on what to get dad for Father’s Day?

We’ve put together three simple rules to abide by, including some gifting inspiration from perhaps the world’s most recognizable athlete — Tom Brady.

Rule 1: It Must Be Stylish

He might be king of the awkward dad jokes and, on occasion, don a cringe-worthy shirt, but deep down, he’s a cool dad with some seriously enviable great taste. These selects from the Christopher Cloos x Brady sunglass collection—designed by legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the iconic Danish eyewear brand—are timeless classics that might even boost his confidence along with his movie-star good looks and rugged sports style.

Rule 2: It Must Be Useful

A fashionable gift that boosts dad-mojo while being practical? Touchdown. Cloos x Brady sunglasses protect against harmful UV rays, fit firmly and are incredibly durable. A gift right up Dad’s alley.

Rule 3: It Must Be Well Made (Bonus: If It Is Made of Sustainable Materials)

He’ll appreciate the Danish-made design and the vintage-inspired styles of Cloos x Brady frames—not to mention that they are all made of the highest quality sustainably sourced materials. Add Tom Brady perfectionism and attention to detail, and you have a gift he will truly appreciate.

Looking for the perfect gift for dad? Look no further than these must-haves from Christopher Cloos.

Cloos x Brady in Noire

Vintage-inspired design crafted with sustainable materials. $189.00 on Christopher-Cloos.com.

Cloos x Brady in Espresso

Available with prescription lenses. Comes in color lenses, here in blue as seen on Tom Brady. This collection was designed by Tom Brady and the Christopher Cloos team to help dad look his coolest. $189.00 on Christopher-Cloos.com.

Cloos x Brady – Hermosa in Grey Tonic

A Hermosa frame featuring silver accents and subtle soft-squared edges. $199.00 on Christopher-Cloos.com.