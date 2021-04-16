Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are going strong!

According to In Touch, the 40-year-old Home Alone actor’s life has “taken such a positive turn” since he started dating the former Disney Channel star, 33, in 2017. “Macaulay has finally overcome his demons,” a source told the publication, noting that Brenda is a “huge influence in his life and helped him get back on the straight and narrow.”

The insider added, “She’s a great listener and loves him for who he is. Nothing is off limits; he tells her everything.”

This news came days after the couple announced that they had welcomed their first baby together — a son named Dakota Song Culkin — during an interview with Esquire magazine, published on April 12. Brenda and Macaulay told the publication that they were “overjoyed” to be first-time parents. Congratulations to the happy couple!