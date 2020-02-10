‘Game of Thrones’ Musical Parody-Prequel Will Play at London Festival: What to Know

Winter is here! Game of Thrones fans can soon see a parody-prequel musical inspired by the HBO series, called Tyrell.

Written by Alex Ratner, the production follows Tyrell family members Olenna (Kim Criswell), Loras (Luke Bayer) and Margaery (Emma Kingston) ahead of the events that transpired in the acclaimed drama. In the TV series, Diana Rigg plays Olenna and her grandchildren Loras and Margaery are played by Finn Jones and Natalie Dormer, respectively.

The production previously hit New York City’s Dixon Place last spring, featuring Alison Fraser as Olenna, Chris Dwan as Loras and Kerstin Anderson as Margaery.

This month, Tyrell will be featured in the 2020 MTFestUK at The Turbine Theatre, a new venue in London founded and led by artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills. Tyrell will play alongside eight other musicals, including Southern Comfort. Four showings will be held between Thursday, February 13 through Saturday, February 15. All events are open to the public.

“MTFestUK will be a central part of the 2020 season at the Turbine, which has already been exciting critics and audiences alike with Drew McOnie’s acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song,” the venue’s website reads. “MTFestUK revels in the diversity of stories on stage and the people who make the work. It sets out to promote quality artistry with a view to showcasing and elevating projects to full production, giving audiences insight into the process of creating new work and into the art of collaboration.”

Game of Thrones, based on books by George R. R. Martin, ran on HBO for eight seasons from April 2011 to May 2019. Along with Tyrell, the booming franchise inspired the creation of other musicals, like 2017’s off-Broadway production of Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical — An Unauthorized Parody and Graeme of Thrones in 2018.

To get into the spirit, the play’s concept album can be streamed on Spotify. Head to Turbine Theatre’s website for ticketing information.